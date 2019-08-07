Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Target Corp. (TGT) Stock Price Rose, Leuthold Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 98,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 580,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, up from 481,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tru for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 204,870 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM)

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 147,791 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, down from 152,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 2.22 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 580,272 shares. California-based Kestrel Investment Mngmt has invested 3.54% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Bsw Wealth Prtn invested in 0.41% or 49,996 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 169 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 263 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership. 10,257 are owned by D E Shaw And Co Inc. Geode Ltd Company reported 1.91M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co holds 113,566 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 314,380 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Sei Investments holds 0.04% or 532,491 shares in its portfolio. 83,100 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Co. Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,064 shares to 152,962 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) by 91,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,453 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM).

