Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Shareholder Westpac Banking Lowered Holding by $135.53 Million; Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78B, down from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 325,368 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 13.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 371,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 391,860 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 763,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 798,892 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 113,566 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 161,658 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 22,591 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Bessemer Gp reported 141,000 shares. Fund Management Sa reported 14,852 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 107,580 shares. Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Alliancebernstein LP owns 251,225 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0% or 248,757 shares. 216,752 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research. Meritage Portfolio accumulated 254,106 shares or 0.54% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 24 shares. Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 58,526 shares to 64,361 shares, valued at $4.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 22,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. PDM’s profit will be $54.01 million for 11.80 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 2.78 million shares. New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 111,648 shares. S&T Natl Bank Pa stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Janney Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 18,463 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Grp holds 84,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank owns 16,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.19M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 12,513 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Prudential Public reported 2.05M shares. Strategic Ltd Com accumulated 0.23% or 42,500 shares. 73,058 are held by Hudson Bay L P.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75 million shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $1.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,255 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).