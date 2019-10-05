Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Holding Has Lifted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity; As Watsco (WSO) Market Valuation Rose, Caledonia Investments Plc Has Upped Holding

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 214,434 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 60,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 475,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, up from 415,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 619,661 shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $645.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 43,270 shares to 113,644 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 51,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,910 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Mgmt Lc has 65,712 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 233,900 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Westpac Bk accumulated 62,200 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Private Mngmt Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.76% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 745,352 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 3,300 shares. Asset One stated it has 0.04% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 106,007 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 592,545 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.11% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.