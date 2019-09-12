Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Holder Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Trimmed Its Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,364 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 17,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41M shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 billion, down from 85,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 812,312 shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 569,743 shares. Natixis LP has invested 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 392 shares. Vanguard Group reported 18.97M shares stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 18,548 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 5.80 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 17,497 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 0.11% or 45,124 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 11.93 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 39,910 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 437 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Incorporated reported 5.23 million shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.38% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 75,500 shares to 421,654 shares, valued at $5.62 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 16,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $57.44M for 11.54 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Washington Communication has 2.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 105,818 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,565 shares. Putnam Fl Management accumulated 2,737 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halsey Associates Inc Ct invested in 21,458 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Burney Co owns 24,466 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 2,035 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 0.13% or 827 shares. Ckw Fin Gru, Hawaii-based fund reported 200 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,028 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 1,341 shares. Beacon Fin Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Investment Serv Inc accumulated 605 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Lc has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Commerce holds 2.32% or 7,257 shares.