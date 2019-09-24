Piedmont Office Re Com Usd0 01 (PDM) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Re Com Usd0 01 (PDM) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 47,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 591,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80B, down from 639,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Re Com Usd0 01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 153,568 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 47.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,611 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00 million, up from 41,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $217.71. About 17.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 12,777 shares to 28,934 shares, valued at $458.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 11,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc Class A.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Florida project downtown still has construction opportunities – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Florida office deal completed with WeWork – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Piedmont Announces Leadership Transition Plan NYSE:PDM – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “L.A. company buys One Independence Square for $170 million – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.61M for 11.41 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group Inc has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Eii invested in 0.24% or 22,368 shares. Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0.03% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability has 1.56% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 3.71M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 3,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 0% or 62,887 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Prtnrs has invested 0.45% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 1,949 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 62,200 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 2.88 million shares. Brinker owns 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 12,920 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.24% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Learned Its Lesson – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.