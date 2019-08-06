Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Both Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -18091.67 N/A -1.70 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.26 N/A 2.07 26.94

Demonstrates Piedmont Lithium Limited and Compass Minerals International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Compass Minerals International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68% Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.