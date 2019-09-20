Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -13274.44 N/A -1.70 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 88 0.48 N/A 17.98 4.96

Table 1 demonstrates Piedmont Lithium Limited and Arch Coal Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Piedmont Lithium Limited and Arch Coal Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1%

Analyst Ratings

Piedmont Lithium Limited and Arch Coal Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Arch Coal Inc. has an average price target of $90, with potential upside of 25.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Piedmont Lithium Limited and Arch Coal Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, held 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited was more bullish than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.