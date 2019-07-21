Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

This is a contrast between Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -19804.62 N/A -1.70 0.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Piedmont Lithium Limited and Alexco Resource Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Piedmont Lithium Limited and Alexco Resource Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Alexco Resource Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Alexco Resource Corp. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited 7.89% 0.08% 53.38% 12.94% -3.73% 85.15% Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited has stronger performance than Alexco Resource Corp.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.