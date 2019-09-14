Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -14419.46 N/A -1.70 0.00 Denison Mines Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Piedmont Lithium Limited and Denison Mines Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Piedmont Lithium Limited and Denison Mines Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Piedmont Lithium Limited and Denison Mines Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 7.3% respectively. Competitively, Denison Mines Corp. has 12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68% Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited was more bullish than Denison Mines Corp.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Denison Mines Corp.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.