Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Comparison side by side

Both Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 8 0.00 5.98M -1.70 0.00 BHP Group 50 0.00 2.51B 3.32 16.56

In table 1 we can see Piedmont Lithium Limited and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Piedmont Lithium Limited and BHP Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 75,600,505.69% 0% 0% BHP Group 5,068,659,127.63% 4.6% 2.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of BHP Group are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of BHP Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than BHP Group.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors BHP Group beats Piedmont Lithium Limited.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.