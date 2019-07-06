Piedmont Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by $2.68 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ghp Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Xilinx (XLNX)

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 22,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 1.49M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 144.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 178,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 302,145 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 123,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.64M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bessemer Grp owns 30,324 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 103,039 shares. Amer Asset Management Inc holds 11,750 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 201,309 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 934,739 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.6% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 6.98 million shares. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 105,910 shares. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 106,000 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp. 113 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 200,400 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Franklin has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 43,811 shares to 7,502 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,984 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 1.53 million shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 62,713 were accumulated by Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company. 7,190 were accumulated by C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2.13 million shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Com invested in 0.51% or 132,895 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3,063 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 63 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Company reported 20,453 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,428 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 19,205 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 152,653 are held by Rafferty Asset Ltd Co. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc holds 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 321,656 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.14% stake.