Piedmont Investment Advisors Trimmed Position in Prologis Com (PLD) by $1.71 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose While Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.23. About 1.32M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 132,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, down from 156,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $81.72. About 361,845 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 0.02% or 42,537 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 152,600 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv invested 0.2% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 27,277 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0.27% or 138,669 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 9,743 are held by Gideon Capital. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 36,688 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 634,907 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ohio-based Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cullinan Assoc Inc stated it has 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.32% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 63,220 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny reported 101,738 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32,094 shares to 197,946 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $600.86M for 21.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,309 are held by Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Swedbank holds 0.94% or 1.40 million shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,954 shares. 3.96 million are owned by Fmr Ltd. M Holdg Incorporated holds 5,893 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 2,170 shares. Kempen Nv has 402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gru reported 1.87 million shares stake. 19,500 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Invest Inc. The North Carolina-based Verity Asset has invested 2.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.74% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trustco Natl Bank N Y has invested 1.73% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or holds 2.51% or 55,381 shares. Moreover, Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,905 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.35% or 27,075 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.00 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.