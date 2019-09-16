Piedmont Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $2.45 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Trimmed Fmc New (FMC) Stake by $937,588; Stock Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 29,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 109,094 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, down from 138,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 5.89M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (FMC) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 48,212 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 59,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 780,074 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Ltd Liability invested in 1.32% or 2.12 million shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 63,100 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 3,251 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Old Savings Bank In holds 3,137 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 18,287 shares. Jefferies Gru holds 0% or 8,000 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 64,883 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 51 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 5,338 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 5,126 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35M for 28.45 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard holds 8,305 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr, Nebraska-based fund reported 12,444 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 554,977 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Telemus Capital holds 0.33% or 47,597 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 300,703 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 24.00M shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 13,550 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 53,876 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.51% or 291,399 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 4.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northeast Fin Consultants Inc has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 209,724 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.