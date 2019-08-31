Piedmont Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Price T Rowe Group Com (TROW) Holding by $3.13 Million as Market Value Rose; New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut Position in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Market Valuation Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 356,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, down from 365,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.07 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (TROW) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 72,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 103,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 789,242 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Axovant; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. EARNINGS GROWTH WON’T BE AS STRONG; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – T ROWE PRICE U.S. ECONOMIST ALAN LEVENSON ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Multi-Strategy Total Return Fund; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.5% Position in Endocyte; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btim has invested 0.31% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10.16 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 25,090 shares. Green Street Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 6.88% or 387,857 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 83,019 shares. Citigroup invested in 121,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 85,574 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.04% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The New York-based Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Pggm Invs owns 4.62M shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 269,527 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has 172,478 shares.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.31 million for 20.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 6,541 shares to 86,762 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hld (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,498 shares to 105,892 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V).