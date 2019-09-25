Piedmont Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Position by $8.10 Million; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Declined, Suntrust Banks Has Cut Stake

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 7,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 46,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $229.38. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE)

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 108,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 186,031 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.02M, down from 294,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 1.54M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 7,467 shares to 38,567 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 89,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.53% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 3,663 are held by Shoker Investment Counsel. Essex Mgmt Communications Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 25 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 18,287 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.02% or 10,198 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 331,525 shares. Washington-based Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Payden & Rygel owns 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spc Fincl owns 4,150 shares. Amg National Trust Commercial Bank accumulated 13,662 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.19% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 247,212 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Rbf Ltd stated it has 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.69M for 7.76 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 978,903 are owned by Income Limited Com. 22,735 were reported by Girard Prtn Limited. Barometer Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 36,785 shares stake. Kings Point Cap has 0.77% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc stated it has 588 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 29,992 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Natixis invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Churchill has 0.44% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Greenleaf holds 21,944 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Co holds 1,063 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Ny accumulated 5,905 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) has invested 0.39% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wellington Shields & Co Llc has invested 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Horizon Investment Svcs Limited Liability Co, Indiana-based fund reported 6,459 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.18 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (NYSE:WST) by 7,970 shares to 11,159 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 17,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc Com (NASDAQ:HOLX).