Piedmont Investment Advisors Stake In Polaris (PII) Was Has Increased; Triumph Group New (TGI) Share Value Rose While Personal Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $698,324

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inc (PII) by 62.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 9,351 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, up from 5,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 396,128 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 31,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 227,177 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20 million, up from 195,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 250,817 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 23/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group to Re-Domicile to Delaware and Change its Capital Structure; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 01/05/2018 – TGI Thursday’s 12-Hour Cash Bash Giveaway is Back at Barona Resort & Casino from Thursday, May 3 to Thursday, May 31; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,800 are held by Andra Ap. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Blackrock holds 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 5.73 million shares. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Citadel Llc accumulated 718,513 shares. Logan Capital invested 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5,073 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 23,508 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 73,443 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett &, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,514 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Macquarie Ltd reported 2,400 shares. Boston Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited stated it has 16,830 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 41,253 shares to 13,002 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,856 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold TGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 2.73% less from 49.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 72,123 were reported by Quantitative Investment Limited Liability. Millennium Lc accumulated 513,535 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,658 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.29% or 40,191 shares. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 92,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 26,721 shares. The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.05% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Glenmede Com Na accumulated 367 shares. Moreover, Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 42,492 shares. Adirondack Research & owns 2.98% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 181,683 shares. Campbell Company Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp holds 8,758 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 25,004 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 46,101 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $29.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 15,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,137 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).