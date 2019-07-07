Piedmont Investment Advisors Stake in Interpublic Group Companies In (IPG) Cut as Share Value Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose While Rothschild Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.03 Million Its Position

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Companies In (IPG) by 89.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 126,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 140,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Companies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 3.90 million shares traded or 19.56% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 9,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.32 million, down from 570,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.73 million shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. IPG’s profit will be $170.29M for 13.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

