Piedmont Investment Advisors Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Raised as Shares Rose; Alpha Windward Has Boosted Its Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holding by $444,360

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 25,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 64,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 38,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 3101.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, up from 89 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $161.28. About 341,813 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 309 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 31,295 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested in 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Qs Ltd has invested 0.1% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 3,140 are owned by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 5,692 shares. Northern Tru owns 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 345,628 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited accumulated 9,540 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Of Vermont accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Liberty Inc holds 16,673 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com stated it has 58,997 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has 46,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,814 shares to 3,874 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 166,396 shares to 309,070 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Companies In (NYSE:IPG) by 126,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp Com.

