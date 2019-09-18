Piedmont Investment Advisors Raised Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Position By $810,293; Forrester Research (FORR)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Forrester Research Inc (FORR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.65, from 2.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 59 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 41 sold and decreased positions in Forrester Research Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 9.99 million shares, down from 10.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Forrester Research Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 31 Increased: 41 New Position: 18.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) stake by 73.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,877 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,145 shares with $1.92M value, up from 5,268 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A now has $11.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $205.65. About 203,277 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $652.79 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Ack Asset Management Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. for 193,400 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Llc owns 38,815 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ballentine Partners Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 250,000 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 527,829 shares.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 18,089 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q Rev $92M-$95M; 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $352 MLN TO $360 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research: Accounting Standard Change Reduced 1Q Rev by About $2.3M; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Pro Forma Loss 1c/Sh

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New South Capital Management invested 6.39% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Blackrock owns 5.27 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment invested in 1,297 shares. Rothschild Corp Il reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 1,399 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Ltd. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.66% or 38,579 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 1,000 were reported by Bluestein R H &. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.27% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 6,200 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 10 has 0.63% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 13,805 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 29,527 shares to 109,094 valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 7,465 shares and now owns 301,605 shares. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $23000 highest and $20500 lowest target. $217.50’s average target is 5.76% above currents $205.65 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 3 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 16.