Piedmont Investment Advisors Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific C (TMO) Holding by $5.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Visa (V) Holder Culbertson A N & Co Has Lifted Position by $525,055

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (TMO) by 214.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,636 shares as the company's stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 25,867 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, up from 8,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 3,035 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,217 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, up from 11,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 80,042 shares to 25,850 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 22,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,104 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW).