Piedmont Investment Advisors Raised Ncr New Com (NCR) Holding; Moxian (MOXC) Shorts Up By 86.25%

Moxian Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC) had an increase of 86.25% in short interest. MOXC’s SI was 153,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 86.25% from 82,200 shares previously. With 132,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Moxian Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s short sellers to cover MOXC’s short positions. The SI to Moxian Inc’s float is 0.52%. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.0428 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8572. About 7,619 shares traded. Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) has declined 77.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.65% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Ncr Corp New Com (NCR) stake by 96.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 10,025 shares as Ncr Corp New Com (NCR)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 20,370 shares with $634,000 value, up from 10,345 last quarter. Ncr Corp New Com now has $3.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 575,012 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – NCR NAMES MICHAEL HAYFORD CEO, FRANK MARTIRE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The company has market cap of $25.02 million. The companyÂ’s services and products focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Com Stk Npv (NYSE:PM) stake by 54,092 shares to 82,524 valued at $6.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) stake by 5,540 shares and now owns 24,620 shares. Celanese Corp Del Com (NYSE:CE) was reduced too.