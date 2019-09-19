Piedmont Investment Advisors Raised Its Ingersoll (IR) Position by $825,552; As Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Stake

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 49,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 960,115 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68 million, up from 910,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 3.16M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video); 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP COMPLETES SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,228 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 13,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.97. About 511,249 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.12% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 490,653 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,765 shares. 6,260 were reported by St Germain D J. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.69% or 513,733 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 494,245 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 3,068 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,321 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 49,157 shares. First Citizens Bancorp holds 15,796 shares. Canandaigua State Bank & Co holds 27,159 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 6,556 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 57,448 shares to 97,436 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,655 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (NASDAQ:SIVB).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.