Piedmont Investment Advisors Raised Celgene Com (CELG) Stake by $2.31 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Monetta Financial Services Has Lowered Holding

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 116,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 91,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com Stk Usd0.01 (NYSE:MET) by 43,057 shares to 119,824 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 19,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,057 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL).

