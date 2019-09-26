Piedmont Investment Advisors Position In Universal Display Com (OLED) Was Has Boosted; As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Price Rose, Springowl Associates Cut Position

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 71.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 7,227 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 4,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $176.55. About 891,610 shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 3.66 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Mar Inflation Was 1.0% – CBS; 15/03/2018 – CBS Plans to Run Stormy Daniels’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview March 25, Says It Has Had No Legal Threat From Trump Organizatio; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 4th Update; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS’s Revolt Against Shari Redstone Is at a Crossroads: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $56

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,777 shares to 14,336 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,404 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp Com Mon Stock.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 09/12: (RVG) (LKQ) (RNG) Higher (TOCA) (ADVM) (TLRD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, PTLA, TWLO – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OLED Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) -15% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Td Asset Management invested in 301,383 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 22 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 40,040 shares. 24 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Systematic Mngmt Lp stated it has 101,371 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment holds 0.26% or 50,203 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Co invested in 10,215 shares. Finance Architects stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd accumulated 1,340 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 6,782 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 19,365 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 34,168 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 3,029 shares.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30 million and $73.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 208 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Premier Asset Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 169,762 shares. Intact Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Comm Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gam Hldg Ag reported 36,037 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 5,495 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 4,283 shares. 7,300 were reported by Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Thompson Invest Incorporated invested 1.3% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 53,484 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated accumulated 49,290 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 1,085 shares.