Piedmont Investment Advisors Position in Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Trimmed by $1.71 Million; Coho Partners LTD Lifted Automatic Data Processinginc. (ADP) Stake by $3.20 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 21,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 94,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 116,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 432,546 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processinginc. (ADP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 20,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 846,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.19M, up from 826,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processinginc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.6. About 355,840 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

