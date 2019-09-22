Piedmont Investment Advisors Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC) Lowered as Stock Rose; Carmignac Gestion Has Boosted Bitauto Holdings LTD (BITA) Position by $2.93 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Bitauto Holdings Ltd (BITA) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 292,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.40M, up from 987,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Bitauto Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. It closed at $15.01 lastly. It is up 52.42% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 610,216 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.70M, down from 625,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22,564 shares to 178,892 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 153,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,950 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,831 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Com. Choate Invest Advisors invested in 0.04% or 20,934 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability has 34,459 shares. Mrj Capital holds 107,575 shares. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 50,773 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Provise Grp Lc invested in 0.33% or 85,604 shares. Harvey Management Inc reported 2.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aqr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 297,210 shares. 159,254 were accumulated by Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation holds 0.55% or 2.30 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company invested in 23,941 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bessemer Grp invested 1.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

