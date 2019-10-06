Piedmont Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in First Finl Bankshares Com (FFIN); Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Falcon Point Capital Boosted Stake by $746,566

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com (FFIN) by 353.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 17,162 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 276,129 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 8,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 36,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 167,820 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 225,402 shares to 643,568 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 15,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,233 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Denny Michael B.. Shares for $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. 128 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. 218 shares were bought by DUESER F SCOTT, worth $13,438.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94,527 shares to 302,976 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 153,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,301 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).