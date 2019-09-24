Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Intel Com (INTC) Holding; Autozone (AZO) Sentiment Is 0.97

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Intel Corp Com (INTC) stake by 23.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 94,527 shares as Intel Corp Com (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 302,976 shares with $14.50 million value, down from 397,503 last quarter. Intel Corp Com now has $221.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 23.30M shares traded or 9.19% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 226 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 233 cut down and sold their stakes in Autozone Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 22.18 million shares, down from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Autozone Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 203 Increased: 165 New Position: 61.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AutoZone Reports Q4 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Autozone Inc (AZO) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AutoZone, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Inc. (AZO) CEO Bill Rhodes on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Marshfield Associates holds 8.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 117,572 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 20,584 shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has 5.64% invested in the company for 10,556 shares. The Tennessee-based New South Capital Management Inc has invested 5.58% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,200 shares.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.90 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

The stock decreased 4.41% or $50.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.63. About 662,029 shares traded or 174.54% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.51B for 10.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich & Berg stated it has 71,124 shares. 416,758 were reported by Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. John G Ullman Assoc Inc holds 307,726 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Hamel Associates has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 4.35M shares. Frontier Inv Management Com has invested 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 9,953 were accumulated by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shoker Counsel Inc reported 0.83% stake. Moreover, Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 3.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 166,088 shares. Capital Inc Ca invested in 0.81% or 240,865 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 176,564 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 1.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 35,637 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 0.18% or 22,478 shares. Wellington Shields Lc owns 38,331 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt owns 3.58% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 117,975 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Intel Stock Should Be Bought on Dips – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is NVDA Stockâ€™s Growth Story Still Intact? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 20,927 shares to 46,435 valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 31,226 shares and now owns 53,336 shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was raised too.