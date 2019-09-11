Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $1.40 Million; Share Value Declined; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Position in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Has Lifted by $559,320 as Market Valuation Declined

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 24,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $153.55. About 4.38M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 78,432 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92M, down from 82,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $12.57 during the last trading session, reaching $382.06. About 6.52 million shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 37,156 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 3.11M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Oh stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lourd Cap Limited Co accumulated 2,002 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 190,582 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 371 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Co reported 275 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 236,247 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Stevens Capital LP holds 0.61% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 90,817 shares. Vestor Capital Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,025 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Group has invested 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lord Abbett Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). C M Bidwell Assocs holds 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,835 shares. Heritage Mgmt invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR) by 22,809 shares to 28,023 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avista Corp Com (NYSE:AVA) by 25,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,992 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Inv Management Company owns 2,242 shares. Shine Advisory holds 997 shares. Cap Sarl owns 7,910 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Na invested in 0.98% or 21,886 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 2,353 shares. Cutter And Commerce Brokerage holds 4,074 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts-based Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthquest invested in 1.57% or 10,912 shares. 2,042 are owned by Apriem Advsr. Hl Services Limited Com reported 27,167 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Co holds 76,710 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1,002 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfmg Ltd has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,822 shares.

