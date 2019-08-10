Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position in Lowes Cos Com (LOW) as Stock Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $609,804 as Stock Value Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 33,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 104,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 71,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21M shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

