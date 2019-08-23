Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted Its General Mtrs Co Com (GM) Stake by $2.14 Million; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Holds Position in Rudolph Tech (RTEC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (GM) by 296.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 57,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 77,362 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 19,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 3.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS GM TO PROVIDE FRESH FUNDING OF $3.6 BLN FOR GM KOREA; 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Ford and GM push for de-escalation of US-China trade dispute; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q International Adj Ebit $0.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 01/05/2018 – GM TOTAL APRIL SALES EST. ‘DOWN SLIGHTLY’ Y/Y: COX AUTOMOTIVE; 19/03/2018 – GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB TO INJECT $750 MLN TO GM’S S.KOREA UNIT – YONHAP; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.34 million market cap company. It closed at $23.6 lastly. It is down 6.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31,782 shares to 68,984 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 78,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,057 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 10,098 shares to 121,958 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 14,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,205 shares.