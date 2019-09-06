Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Citigroup Com New Com New (C) by $4.80 Million; As Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Market Valuation Rose, Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Its Holding

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 517,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.62M, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 366,945 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New (C) by 213.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 77,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 113,794 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 36,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 9.43M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF) by 173,363 shares to 298,743 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 74,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,676 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc Com Stk Usd0.01 (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.60M for 11.04 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

