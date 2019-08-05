Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted By $2.12 Million Its Ebay Com (EBAY) Holding; Kirklands (KIRK) Sentiment Is 1.11

Kirklands Inc (KIRK) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 49 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 44 cut down and sold their equity positions in Kirklands Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 13.27 million shares, down from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kirklands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 29 New Position: 20.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) stake by 206.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 57,226 shares as Ebay Inc Com (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 84,903 shares with $3.15M value, up from 27,677 last quarter. Ebay Inc Com now has $33.05B valuation. The stock decreased 4.13% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 5.13M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Allergan Plc Shs stake by 19,901 shares to 5,057 valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX) stake by 10,637 shares and now owns 3,351 shares. Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 5.27% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. for 619,029 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 1.07 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.43% invested in the company for 164,900 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 536,095 shares.

Analysts await Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.71 EPS, down 77.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Kirkland's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.96% negative EPS growth.

KirklandÂ’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.23 million. The companyÂ’s stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall dÃ©cors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.