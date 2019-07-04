Piedmont Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM); As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Ingalls & Snyder Has Increased Its Position by $9.53 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 390.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,734 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 10,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 713,965 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2077.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 307,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,281 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based M&R Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 560 shares stake. Becker Capital Management has invested 1.13% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Roberts Glore Company Incorporated Il has 0.22% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,226 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 1.30 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 10,753 are held by Sumitomo Life Ins. First Mercantile Company reported 420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 470,943 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Conestoga Cap Ltd accumulated 6,134 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Lincoln has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 370,052 shares.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker: Sweet Dividend Growth And Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: The J.M. Smucker Company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J. M. Smucker Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,769 shares to 13,531 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 82,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,695 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,698 shares to 68,155 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 14,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,733 shares, and cut its stake in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER).