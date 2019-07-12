Piedmont Investment Advisors Holds Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM); Stonebridge Capital Management Stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Lowered by $369,600 as Share Price Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,665 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 32,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 17.24 million shares traded or 270.73% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 228,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 5.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Two Charts That Show How Trading Dynamics Change Over Time – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : ASX, CVS, AMD, NIO, BBBY, DAL, TVIX, VCIT, FAST, SNAP, QQQ, AZN – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shopify Wants to Give Merchants an Alternative to Fulfillment by Amazon – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Going fast and going low: Emerging central banks keep cutting rates in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,025 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) by 19,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aviva Public Limited accumulated 108,667 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 708 shares. Wedgewood accumulated 1.22 million shares. Nottingham Advisors owns 11,389 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 1.36M shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% or 28,919 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Mairs And Pwr has 2.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.80M shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 114,868 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd stated it has 24,233 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 6,794 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited accumulated 12,488 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 14,339 shares. Route One L P, California-based fund reported 8.12 million shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 487 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.12% or 119,143 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Llc accumulated 2,248 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The North Carolina-based First Personal Serv has invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Research owns 62.42 million shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. 13,446 are owned by Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Confluence Inv Limited Co reported 216,786 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Security Trust invested 2.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Merriman Wealth Management holds 0.28% or 18,184 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gagnon Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,897 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Grassi Management holds 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 117,146 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.56% stake.