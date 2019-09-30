Piedmont Investment Advisors Holding in Manhattan Associates (MANH) Has Upped by $308,844; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Upped Position

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 10,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, up from 6,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 104,392 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,490 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.38. About 2.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants reported 32,146 shares. Penobscot Investment Communication invested 1.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Court Place Advisors Lc accumulated 0.92% or 16,795 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 116,905 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 488,870 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 1.72% or 20,000 shares. 102,920 are owned by Pinnacle Ltd. Lee Danner And Bass invested 2.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gw Henssler invested in 2.67% or 211,201 shares. 160,000 are held by Nokota Mngmt Limited Partnership. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 313,803 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 0.22% or 14,763 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Financial Architects Inc has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iowa Bancshares accumulated 11,428 shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,135 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF) by 32,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,502 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Income Inv Ql (BAF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Rhumbline Advisers has 186,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 27,485 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4,432 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.08% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Jane Street Lc has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 14,300 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.06% or 446,300 shares. Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.02% or 3,510 shares. 52,603 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Atlanta Capital L L C holds 2.22% or 7.13 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 575 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 227,093 shares stake.