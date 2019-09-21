Piedmont Investment Advisors Holding in International Flavors&Fragranc (IFF) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $961,644 as Market Value Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragranc (IFF) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 1,516 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220,000, down from 5,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragranc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 1.97M shares traded or 70.96% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 508 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.71M, down from 18,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Global Endowment Mngmt LP invested in 7.66% or 42,147 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 0.57% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 522 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Rnc Mngmt Ltd reported 688 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Company accumulated 3,692 shares. Holderness Investments Communication holds 4.77% or 5,548 shares. Bokf Na owns 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,051 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated reported 487 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Portland Glob Limited invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burke Herbert State Bank Trust Com holds 0.74% or 444 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 393 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 3,746 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 5,033 shares. 621 were accumulated by Nbt Savings Bank N A. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas reported 594 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 3,439 shares to 28,573 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Services Gr (NYSE:HIG) by 6,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senators question Amazon on unsafe products – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc Com (NYSE:CTLT) by 7,655 shares to 14,201 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 6,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.40 million for 19.26 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NFLX, ABMD, IFF and NTAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Is Investigating Securities Violations Related to the Following Companies: IFF, PS and CURLF – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 47,878 are held by Willis Investment Counsel. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Fil Ltd owns 29,262 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Lc accumulated 0.19% or 39,957 shares. Stifel Fin holds 31,893 shares. Blair William And Company Il reported 14,828 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0% or 82,285 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 97,561 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 21,088 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 1,400 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 2,105 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,553 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 65,491 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.87% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 81,833 shares.