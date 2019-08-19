Piedmont Investment Advisors Holding In Abbvie Com (ABBV) Was Has Boosted; Wbi Investments Has Decreased Position in Pulte Group (PHM) by $5.61 Million as Share Value Rose

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 2.47 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 38.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 58,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 210,036 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, up from 151,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC –

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 82,787 shares to 332,695 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 93,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,095 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie’s Existential Tests Are Upon It – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 57,089 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.43% or 125,442 shares. 69,294 are held by Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc. Asset Group Inc owns 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,992 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 276,603 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schulhoff stated it has 26,284 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca holds 56,320 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt accumulated 13,042 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Adams Asset Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 69,748 shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,881 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Advisory Lc stated it has 42,490 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Loudon Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mirador Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 16,391 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 10,200 shares to 18,999 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Absolute Shs Tr by 544,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.39 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 264,663 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 51,429 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 95,188 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,166 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 95,250 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 224,694 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 8,709 shares in its portfolio. State Bank invested in 12,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 355,698 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 15,473 shares. Wellington Gru Llp accumulated 105,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 73,230 shares.