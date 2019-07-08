Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Upped Visa Com Cl A Stk (V) Holding; Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered By $560,060 Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 9.66%. The Quantum Capital Management Llc holds 409,986 shares with $16.97M value, down from 423,646 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $16.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 1.88M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (V) stake by 13.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 27,026 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 224,446 shares with $35.06 million value, up from 197,420 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk now has $396.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 6.66 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17500 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. 81,005 shares valued at $11.34M were sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stake by 12,972 shares to 10,705 valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 7,338 shares and now owns 4,208 shares. Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Ltd Liability Company reported 1,425 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Duncker Streett And Inc has 22,579 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 61,827 shares. Fairfield Bush And Communication owns 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,000 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 7.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Stratos Wealth has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,874 shares. Martin & Tn reported 13,770 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.76% or 274,287 shares. 418,418 were reported by Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,391 shares. 452,849 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Vision Cap Mgmt has 52,509 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,273 shares. Navellier & Assocs reported 0.84% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. D.R. Horton had 16 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 10.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. Allen Barbara K sold $147,164 worth of stock. Shares for $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Comerica Comml Bank reported 67,694 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc owns 12,008 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Co holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 18,495 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 2.83M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 150,882 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 80 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 47,767 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 682,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 24,607 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc invested in 7,500 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% or 40,262 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd owns 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 19,860 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 1,190 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 7,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

