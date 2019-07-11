Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Upped Paccar Com (PCAR) Holding by $766,224; Stock Price Rose; Boston Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by $2.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc Com (PCAR) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,498 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 80,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 567,666 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 19,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,071 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 38,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144.27. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Comm holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,000 shares. Odey Asset Group has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore And Company Il invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.56% or 1.91M shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,344 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 2.76% or 39,423 shares. Private Asset Management Inc holds 82,420 shares. 61,249 were reported by Investment Advisors. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grisanti Management Ltd Company reported 4.46% stake. Lincoln Ltd Liability invested in 88,123 shares or 4.73% of the stock. Peninsula Asset reported 4,240 shares. 120,526 were accumulated by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa accumulated 219,184 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.49 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:STLD) by 65,069 shares to 154,637 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 6,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. 4 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $451.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable? – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Investors: Don’t Fret Over the “Dark Phoenix” Box Office Bomb – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fed Week Begins in the Green – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cummins (CMI) Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kenworth Expanding Chillicothe Plant By Nearly 25 Percent With $140M Paint Facility Addition – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold, Mosaic, Tesla, Ford and PACCAR highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. Davila Marco A. sold $506,485 worth of stock. Shares for $911,781 were sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T. Shares for $1.04M were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E. The insider DANFORTH DAVID J sold $197,383. Another trade for 10,228 shares valued at $671,666 was sold by Quinn T. Kyle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Llc reported 20,838 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Asset Management One invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 74,186 shares. Regions Corp has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Advisory Ser Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co holds 66,736 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 5,023 are owned by Jump Trading Limited. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 25,925 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Lc holds 9,196 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 3,580 shares. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 169,204 shares. Conning Inc reported 8,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 690,834 shares.