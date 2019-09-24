Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Upped Alleghany Del Com (Y) Stake by $668,061; Cooper Creek Partners Management Position in Tillys (TLYS) Has Trimmed by $456,484 as Stock Price Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del Com (Y) by 190.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 981 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,497 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $778.3. About 46,149 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 65,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 502,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 568,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 257,217 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pinterest: The Only Way To Go Is Down – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jakks Pacific considers sale to Jazwares parent – L.A. Biz” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,502 shares to 3,228 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,879 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 28,878 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0.06% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Lomas Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,523 shares stake. Connable Office has 2,434 shares. Bogle Investment Limited Partnership De stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 8,428 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% stake. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Lafayette Investments invested 3% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 324 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 630 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has 661 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 10,132 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 16,390 shares.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.92 million for 12.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $153,113 activity.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tilly’s, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TLYS) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Angi Homeservices by 179,863 shares to 233,011 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Group by 110,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TLYS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 4.74% less from 19.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Management reported 430,925 shares. Legal And General Group Plc invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Menta reported 20,505 shares. The New York-based Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 3,804 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Gp Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 250,150 shares in its portfolio. 1492 Capital Mngmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 1.09 million shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 16,000 were reported by Hodges Capital.