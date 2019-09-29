Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Verisign Com (VRSN) Stake by $478,401; Valuation Rose; Banbury Partners Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Position by $16.00 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,454 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07 million, down from 124,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $18.61 during the last trading session, reaching $298.98. About 331,286 shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 9,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $187.25. About 487,277 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $302.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 127,307 shares to 717,510 shares, valued at $23.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 68,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 54.96 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 4,137 shares. Virtu Fin invested in 0.04% or 2,098 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 54,994 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 7,400 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 3,793 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 2,736 shares. Franklin Resource owns 3,491 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. King Luther Cap Management owns 1,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 26,045 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ruggie Capital Gp holds 0.01% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Putnam Limited Liability Com owns 25,613 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:POST) by 4,105 shares to 8,612 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 2,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18M for 39.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

