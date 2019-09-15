Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Prologis Com (PLD) by $1.63 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Flex LTD (FLEX) Share Price Declined, Tcw Group Has Increased Holding by $952,488

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 111,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.95 million, down from 132,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 101.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 105,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 210,103 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 104,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 1.96M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Flex; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why You Shouldn't Look At Prologis, Inc.'s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices €1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire" on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated – Seeking Alpha" published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Coworking firm Industrious raises $80 mln, sees profit in 2020 – Nasdaq" published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 26, 2019.