Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Stake by $1.50 Million; Cannell Capital Increased Holding in Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 57,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 72,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 1.94 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 458.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 501,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 574,450 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.13 AND $0.17 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 08/05/2018 – RBNZ Governor Set to Steal Limelight in Monetary Policy Debut; 05/04/2018 – New Video Innovations from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Online Experiences; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 07/05/2018 – China Exports May Steal Iran Showdown’s Limelight: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $95,596 activity. Another trade for 21,550 shares valued at $49,996 was bought by Marth Thomas.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.66 million for 23.82 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,106 shares to 53,205 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.