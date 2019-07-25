Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,684 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 78,432 shares with $29.92M value, down from 82,116 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $195.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $14.84 during the last trading session, reaching $346.59. About 8.29M shares traded or 86.48% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 77.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 31,622 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 9,210 shares with $495.00M value, down from 40,832 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $194.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 4.90M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 45,968 shares to 106,133 valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V) stake by 27,026 shares and now owns 224,446 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 58,336 were accumulated by Clark Cap Grp Inc Inc. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne has invested 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,910 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 85,588 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bailard holds 0.24% or 10,083 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com stated it has 5,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,133 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenleaf holds 5,440 shares. Cambridge Company accumulated 0.12% or 5,439 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duncker Streett reported 9,782 shares stake. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edmp holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 51,989 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs holds 86,638 shares. City Hldg, a West Virginia-based fund reported 40,014 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 211 were accumulated by Smart Portfolios. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Verition Fund Llc invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bluecrest Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 28,472 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.98% or 111,100 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.59% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.9% stake. 13,051 are held by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is -2.30% below currents $58.2 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wedbush. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.49 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (Put) stake by 7,900 shares to 33,700 valued at $12.02B in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc (Put) stake by 19,000 shares and now owns 32,300 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (Put) was raised too.