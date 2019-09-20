Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Southwest Gas Hldgs Com (SWX) Holding by $338,912; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Lifted Holding by $2.66 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Hldgs Inc Com (SWX) by 125.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 6,838 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $613,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 313,545 shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 356.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 56,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 72,592 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 15,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 11.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is NVDA Stockâ€™s Growth Story Still Intact? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Intel Stock Is the Best Semiconductor Name to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Way to Approach Advanced Micro Devices Stock As It Drifts Lower – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,278 shares to 2,519 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,346 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,965 shares. The New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru has invested 0.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 63,507 are owned by Planning Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 85,912 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 18,837 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability has 22,705 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman reported 58,439 shares stake. 6,940 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc reported 82,243 shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mgmt has invested 2.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pineno Levin Ford Asset invested in 10,169 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 38,700 were accumulated by Glynn Capital Mgmt Llc. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 7,803 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Gru Inc holds 21,422 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Gas: Unique Utility With Dual Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWX) 5.4% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Gas to buy Linetec for $336M, launches 3.1M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.