Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Raised By $4.66 Million Its Occidental Pete Del Com (OXY) Position; Artal Group Sa Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (OXY) stake by 761.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 93,147 shares as Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 105,381 shares with $5.30M value, up from 12,234 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp Del Com now has $40.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 3.11 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Artal Group Sa increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 38,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Artal Group Sa holds 450,000 shares with $76.25M value, up from 412,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $427.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.09% or $10.66 during the last trading session, reaching $164.34. About 26.91M shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800. 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased International Flavors&Fragranc (NYSE:IFF) stake by 3,617 shares to 1,516 valued at $220,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Transdigm Group Inc. (NYSE:TDG) stake by 672 shares and now owns 3,647 shares. Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 22.75% above currents $45.09 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, August 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5000 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 8.00M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital Inc accumulated 119,375 shares or 0.94% of the stock. 465,247 are owned by M&T Bankshares. Campbell & Investment Adviser holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 15,720 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 175,624 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 14,868 shares. Clal Insur Ent Holdg Ltd holds 430,000 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtn Lc holds 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 11,871 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 75,286 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 100,123 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 5.22 million shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.66 million shares. Old Republic Intl Corporation reported 1.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 9,997 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Upgrading Alibaba To Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Aims to Serve Over 1 Billion Shoppers Annually by 2024 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.