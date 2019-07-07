Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Valero Energy Com Stk New (VLO) Holding; CSP Has 0.2 Sentiment

CSP Inc (CSPI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 1 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 5 trimmed and sold equity positions in CSP Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 968,750 shares, down from 975,814 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding CSP Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (VLO) stake by 45.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,664 shares as Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (VLO)’s stock declined 0.11%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 49,211 shares with $4.18M value, down from 89,875 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New now has $34.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 1.35 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO)

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 5.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.15 per share. VLO’s profit will be $847.00M for 10.08 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 497.06% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray on Thursday, January 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. JP Morgan upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 25 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, January 18 to “Outperform”.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) stake by 12,842 shares to 26,613 valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 32,094 shares and now owns 197,946 shares. Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity. Waters Stephen M had bought 500 shares worth $42,485.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Co holds 0.91% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 107,196 shares. Mitchell invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.21% or 8.66 million shares. Twin Tree LP invested in 0.02% or 38,218 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 311,342 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Carroll Assoc reported 244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Merchants holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 19,486 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 0.23% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 27,653 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 12,457 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 0.58% stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc reported 14,590 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSP Inc. for 51,100 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 9,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 216,453 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 305,138 shares.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense clients in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $61.78 million. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. It has a 3.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various clients in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

