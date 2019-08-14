Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) as Shares Rose; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 251,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.74 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710.41M, down from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $203.15. About 20.31 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 57,822 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, down from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $177.93. About 589,422 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.15 million for 15.45 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,693 are held by Panagora Asset Inc. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 12,434 shares. Loeb Partners Corp holds 50 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 25,753 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 84,200 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bp Pcl stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Prtnrs accumulated 4,772 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has 10,890 shares. New England Management reported 2,450 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Murphy Cap Management holds 7,033 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Arrow Fincl reported 6,036 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. North Amer Corporation holds 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,931 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,862 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $119.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 33,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.31% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Consulate reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 66,944 were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Company Lc. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Capital Advsr invested in 5.38% or 93,643 shares. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 181,000 shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Greystone Managed Incorporated accumulated 105,661 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West has 158,737 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance reported 77,000 shares. Regis Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 4,920 shares. Jmg Financial Gp holds 1,263 shares. Colrain Capital holds 25,127 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 109,039 shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Llc owns 3,333 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 70,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).