Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lowered By $8.01 Million Its Ingersoll (IR) Stake; CELLAVISION AB FOREIGN ORDINARY SHARES (CLVSF) Shorts Increased By 7.55%

CELLAVISION AB FOREIGN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) had an increase of 7.55% in short interest. CLVSF’s SI was 11,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.55% from 10,600 shares previously. It closed at $30.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 84.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 74,895 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 16.00%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 13,676 shares with $1.48 million value, down from 88,571 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 1.37M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0.72% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 5.67M shares. Pggm Investments reported 679,600 shares stake. California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Riggs Asset Managment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ftb Advsrs reported 6,064 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.22% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 918 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 11,814 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 36,069 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 8,700 shares. D E Shaw And Comm Inc accumulated 0.04% or 311,517 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 119,180 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C stake by 461 shares to 27,071 valued at $31.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 57,226 shares and now owns 84,903 shares. Target Corp Com Stk (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America upgraded Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

CellaVision AB provides digital solutions for blood and body fluid analysis in health care services sector. The company has market cap of $974.99 million. It offers analyzers, supplementary software, and peripheral equipment for digital microscopy in the sub-field of hematology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically captures digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; DI-60 that integrates into the automated analysis line for blood; and CellaVision DM9600 Vet and CellaVision DM1200 Vet for blood analysis at veterinary laboratories.